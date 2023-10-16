Monday, October 16, 2023
     
'Boost to growing international popularity': Nita Ambani delighted with cricket's inclusion in Olympics 2028

Cricket has been officially included in Olympics as the sport's inclusion was approved at the 141st IOC session being held in Mumbai. IOC member Nita Ambani is happy with the decision and reckons that cricket will help the Olympics create deeper engagement in years to come.

Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2023 15:03 IST
Cricket is one of the five sports to be officially included in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. The decision was taken during the 141st IOC session being held in Mumbai. IOC member Nita Ambani was also one of the members to vote in favour of cricket's inclusion and she is delighted with the same. Cricket will be played in the T20 format in the Olympics.

The first Indian woman to become an IOC member, Nita Ambani noted that cricket is one of most loved sports globally and also highlighted the massive following in India as well. "As an IOC member, a proud Indian, and

an ardent cricket fan, I am delighted that IOC members have voted to include Cricket as an Olympic Sport in the LA Summer Olympics 2028!

"Cricket is one of the most loved sports globally, and the second most watched. For 1.4 billion Indians, cricket is not just a sport, it's a religion!" she said. Nita Ambani also reckoned that the inclusion of cricket as an Olympic sport will also help the games create deeper engagement while adding that the sport will also get benefited in terms of its growing popularity across the world.

"I’m delighted that this historic resolution was passed at the one hundred and forty-first IOC Session taking place right here in ourcountry in Mumbai. The inclusion of cricket in the Olympics will create deeper engagement for the Olympic Movement in newer geographies. And at the same time, provides a boost to cricket’s growing international popularity. I thank and congratulate the IOC and the LA Organizing Committee for their support of this landmark decision. It's truly a day of great joy and jubilation!" she concluded.

Meanwhile, along with cricket, other sports to be officially included in Olympics 2028 are Baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash. Perhaps, cricket will be played at the Olympics for the first time since 1900 when only two teams had participated. 

