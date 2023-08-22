HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen cruise into third round; PV Sindhu knocked out of World Championships

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/GETTY HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen advanced to the third round in World Championships while Sindhu was knocked out

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu's miserable time in 2023 continued as she suffered a premature exit at the BWF World Championships losing to her old nemesis Nozomi Okuhara 14-21 14-21. This is the first time in her career that Sindhu hasn't reached the quarterfinals of the World Championships. However, there was some good news for India as well from Copenhagen as HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen qualified for the third round in the men's singles event with wins in their respective matches.

World No 9 Prannoy was at the top of his game against his Indonesian opponent Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo winning his men's singles clash 21-9 21-14 and will now take on the 2021 champion, Loh Kean Yew of Singapore. On the other hand, the bronze medallist of the 2021 World Championships, Sen avenged his Asia Team Championship loss against the Korean Jeon Hyeok Jin as he beat him in straight sets 21-11 21-12.

