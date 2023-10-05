Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra catches Indian flag from falling on ground, leaves netizens in awe | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER SCREENGRAB Neeraj Chopra

India's Olympic and World champion Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday defended his Asian Games title with a stunning show in Hangzhou, China at the 2023 Games. The reigning World champion Chopra sent his Javelin to a season-best mark of 88.88m to clinch the Gold medal in an all-India fight for the top spot with compatriot Kishore Jena. Chopra, who achieved the best throw of the contest in his 4th attempt, displayed a heart-warming gesture after his title defence to leave the netizens in awe.

The duo of Neeraj and Kishore ensured India swept the top honours in the Javelin as they clinched Gold and Silver, respectively. As per the tradition, Chopra and Kishore posed with the Indian national flag after they bagged their respective medals and were captured by the cameras. However, the Gold medal winner did not initially had the flag behind him and shared the tricolour along with Jena. Chopra was then given the national flag from the stands of the stadium but as it was coming down with the wind, the Asian champion stretched himself to catch it before it fell onto the ground. He then posed with it along with the other medallists and even celebrated with the Indian men's 4X400m relay team, which won another Gold for India at the Hangzhou Games.

Watch the Video here:

The act left the Indian netizens in awe and they could not resist from hailing the 25-year-old. "What a gem. What a legend," a user wrote on social media platform X. "He is G.O.A.T," another user wrote. Another one called Chopra a role model. "He is a role model and great Inspiration....proud of you Neeraj," the user hailed the Indian champion. "Tri color has more value than the gold color," another one wrote.

