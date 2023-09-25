Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates: India look to clinch more medals on Day 2 in Hangzhou

Monday, September 25, 2023
     
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: After making a strong start on Day 1, India look to add more medals to their cabinet at the Asian Games 2023. The Indian women's cricket team will fight it out for a Gold medal against Sri Lanka, while Rowers will look to bring more medals. Follow for Latest updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2023 7:20 IST
today asian games 2023 schedule
Image Source : GETTY, PTI India cricket players and rowing athletes

Asian Games 2023 LIVE: India look to clinch more medals on Day 2 in Hangzhou

Asian Games 2023 LIVE: After bagging five medals on Day 1 of the Asian Games 2023, the Indian contingent is set to add a few more Silverware to their cabinet. The Indian women's cricket team will be in action in their quest for a Gold medal against Sri Lanka. Rowers will also be in action for medal events after making merry of Day 1 at the Hangzhou Games. Shooters will also have a chance to grab medals with boxers in the fray to punch their opponents on September 25. Follow for all the latest updates

 

Asian Games 2023 Latest updates

  • Sep 25, 2023 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Pakistan, Sri Lanka fighting for Bronze

    The Bronze medal match in women's cricket is currently underway. Pakistan are in deep trouble batting first. They are at 28/4 after 11 overs.

  • Sep 25, 2023 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Balraj misses out on medal

    Balraj Panwar looked set for a Bronze or a Silver medal and was in third place at 1500m in the final, but he got behind in the final 500m to finish fourth.

  • Sep 25, 2023 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Rowing final underway

    Meanwhile, Baljraj Panwar is featuring in the Men's Single Sculls final, which is underway now

  • Sep 25, 2023 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Shooters looking for medals

    Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil are currently competing in simultaneous team medal event and individual qualification event.

  • Sep 25, 2023 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    India's complete schedule on Day 2

    Medals are on offer in Shooting, Rowing and Cricket. Here's India's complete schedule for Day 2 of the Asaid.

  • Sep 25, 2023 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Shooters in action

    The Indian shooters are currently in action for qualification and medal events in 10m air rifle and 25m rapid fire pistol events. 

  • Sep 25, 2023 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Hello and welcome

    Hello and a warm welcome everyone to the Day 2 of Asian Games 2023. India in hunt for a few more medals after clinching five on the opening day of the continental tournament. Shooters and Rowers brought joy to the Indian faces with medals, while a few more results brought India closer to medals. In case you missed it, here's India's Day 1 rewind at the Asiad

