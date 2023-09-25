Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates: India look to clinch more medals on Day 2 in Hangzhou

Asian Games 2023 LIVE: India look to clinch more medals on Day 2 in HangzhouAsian Games 2023 LIVE: After bagging five medals on Day 1 of the Asian Games 2023, the Indian contingent is set to add a few more Silverware to their cabinet. The Indian women's cricket team will be in action in their quest for a Gold medal against Sri Lanka. Rowers will also be in action for medal events after making merry of Day 1 at the Hangzhou Games. Shooters will also have a chance to grab medals with boxers in the fray to punch their opponents on September 25. Follow for all the latest updates