Asian Games 2023 Day 1: India claim five medals, men's football team qualifies for knockouts

India enjoyed mixed results on Day 1 (September 24) of the Asian Games 2023 medal events as they claimed an impressive three silver and two bronze medals. Indian athletes made an instant impact in women's 10m air rifle shooting events (both team and individual) by clinching two medals while men's rowing teams enjoyed big success with two silvers.

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh guided India to silver in the men's lightweight double sculls rowing event. Babu Lal and Lekh Ram added a bronze in the men's pair rowing event to make three medals in rowing on the opening day. In shooting, Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey bagged silver in the team 10m air rifle shooting event while Ramita also shone in the individual event to claim bronze for herself.

Indian women's cricket team thrashed Bangladesh by eight wickets to reach the final to ensure another medal while the men's football team drew 1-1 with Myanmar to qualify for the knockout rounds. However, the women's football team's campaign ended in the group stages after a 1-0 defeat against Thailand. The men's table tennis team also witnessed a campaign-ending 0-3 defeat against South Korea in the quarterfinal round after a string of impressive results in group stages.

India's medal winners on Day 1 of Asian Games 2023:

Men's lightweight double sculls rowing (Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh) - Silver Men's eight rowing - Silver Women's team 10m air rifle shooting (Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey) - Silver Men's pair rowing (Babu Lal and Lekh Ram) - Bronze Women's individual 10m air rifle shooting (Ramita) - Bronze

India finished Day 1 with five medals and secured seventh position in the medal tally standings at the end of the day. As expected tournament host and last edition's winners, China dominated the day with 30 medals, including 20 golds, as only six nations managed to achieve gold/s on the opening day.

Asian Games Medal Tally after September 24 events:

Standing Nation G S B Total 1 China 20 7 3 30 2 South Korea 5 4 5 14 3 Japan 2 7 5 14 4 Hong Kong 2 0 5 7 5 Uzbekistan 1 3 3 7 6 Chinese Taipei 1 1 2 4 7 India 0 1 2 5 8 Indonesia 0 1 3 4 9 Mongolia 0 1 2 3 10 Iran 0 1 1 2

