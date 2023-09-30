Asian Games 2023: Double medal joy for India in 10,000 metre race; Kartik wins Silver, Gulveer clinches Bronze

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh clinched silver and bronze medals in men's 10,000 metres race final

A couple of more medals were added to India's tally by the close of Day 7 in the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday, September 30 as Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh finished second and third respectively in the men's 10,000-meter race final. Bahrain's Birhanu Yemataw Balew clinched the Gold medal clocking 28:13:62 while Kartik and Gulveer helped India win its 37th and 38th medals.

Kartik finished second with a timestamp of 28:15:38 and Gulveer was behind his compatriot by a couple of seconds with a time stamp of 28:17:21. This was India's second and third medals in Athletics in the ongoing Asian Games after Kiran Baliyan's historic bronze medal in women's shotput on Friday.

Image Source : SCREENGRABFinal standings of Men's 10,000 metre race final

Both Kartik and Gulveer registered their personal best in the 10k race to ensure a double podium finish for India. Kartik and Gulveer were a lot behind as the Bahrain duo of Balew and Dawit Fikadu were leading the race. However, the duo came into the medal contention in the last 100 metres or so after a collision between three athletes after another helped them take benefit of the same.

Kartik pushed hard in the last few seconds but fell short just two seconds off a Gold medal finish. India's tally now stands at 38 medals with 10 Gold, 14 Silver and 14 Bronze medals.

India will add a few more medals on Day 8 on Sunday with the Mukherjee duo of Sutirtha and Ayhika upsetting world champions China to confirm a medal in women's doubles Table Tennis for the first time. It was already a memorable day for India on the court as the mixed doubles tennis duo of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale won the Gold medal while the men's squash team prevailed over Pakistan in a thrilling finale with Abhay Singh clinching final game 12-10 after being 7-10 behind.

Latest Sports News