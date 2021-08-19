Afghan footballer Zaki Anwari dies after falling from US plane at Kabul airport: Report

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Zaki Anwari

In a tragic turn of events, a national team footballer reportedly died after he fell from a US military plane at the Kabul airport on Monday. Young football player Zaki Anwari had climbed onto the C-17 plane that took off from the Kabul International airport.

Desperate to flee the country after the Taliban takeover, panic-stricken people of Afghanistan including Anwari flocked to the Kabul airport in a bid to flee the nation. Visuals showed many civilians trying to board the moving plane as it took off from the national capital.

Anwari's death after his fall from the C-17 plane was confirmed by the General Directorate for Sport, reported Afghan news agency Ariana.

The 19-year-old is believed to have died while trying to hold on to the outside of the American military aircraft. Anwari represented the Afghanistan national youth football team. His remains were found in the wheel of the aircraft when it landed in Qatar, said DailyMail.

A picture of over 600 petrified civilians had surfaced on social media after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is now under Taliban control. The government forces collapsed without the support of the US military, which invaded in 2001 after the September 11 attacks and toppled the Taliban for its support of Al Qaeda.

