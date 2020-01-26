Image Source : WWE WWE Royal Rumble Live Streaming: Watch Royal Rumble 2020 live online on SonyLiv and TV telecast on Sony Ten 1

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 LIVE STREAMING: WATCH LIVE STREAMING OF WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2020

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 LIVE STREAMING:

WHERE TO WATCH ROYAL RUMBLE 2020?

The 2020 Royal Rumble will take place in Minute Maid Park in Houston in Texas. The pay-per view event is set to feature six matches along with the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. A total of 4 championships will be defended in the form of the Universal Championship, RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship and the WWE Championship. The two Royal Rumble matches will feature 30 men and women each in their respective matches. A total of 26 entrants have been confirmed for the men's Royal Rumble while 8 have been confirmed for the women's match. Know where you can watch the live streaming of WWE Royal Rumble 2020 here at

You can watch Royal Rumble 2020 on the WWE Network from 5.30 am in India on January 27. The kick-off show starts from 3.30 AM in India.

WHERE TO WATCH WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 LIVE IN TV?

You can watch the 2020 Royal Rumble live on TV at Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 in India.

MATCH CARD FOR THE WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2020

· 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match

· 2020 Women's Royal Rumble Match

· Raw Women's Championship Match between champion Becky Lynch and Asuka.

· Universal Championship Strap Match between champion 'The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan

· Smackdown Women's Championship Match between champion Bayley and Lacey Evans.

· Falls Count Anywhere Match between Roman Reigns and King Corbin.

· Shorty G versus Sheamus.

WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS FOR THE MEN'S WWE ROYAL RUMBLE?

26 out of 30 have been confirmed and they are: Brock Lesnar (No. 1), Roman Reigns, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Erick Rowan, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Elias, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Kofi Kingston, Big E, The Miz, John Morrison

WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS FOR THE WOMEN'S WWE ROYAL RUMBLE?

8 out of 30 have been confirmed and they are: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Natalya, Sarah Logan, Mandy Rose, Carmella, Dana Brooke.