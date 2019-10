Image Source : TWITTER Manju Rani settled for a silver medal in the 48kg category at the World Boxing Championships after Russia's 2nd seeded boxer Ekaterina Paltceva beat her in the final.

Manju Rani signed off with a silver medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships after she lost in the final to Russia's Ekaterina Paltceva in the 48kg category.

Earlier, Rani matched Mary Kom's feat to become the first Indian women's boxer in 18 years to reach the final in the world championships in her maiden appearance.

