Premier League Live Streaming: Watch 2019/20 PL live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Select 1

Premier League Live Streaming: Full details on when and where to watch 2019/20 PL live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Select 1.

Where can you watch Premier League 2019/20 TV Telecast?

The 2019/20 season of the Premier League kicks off tonight, as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool take on the newly promoted Norwich City. All the clubs are done with their transfer business, as the window closed at 5 PM yesterday. Liverpool finished runners-up in the 2018/19 season of the league, with Manchester City ending up as champions. Norwich City, meanwhile, lifted the Championship title and earned automatic promotion to the top-tier of English football. The weekend will see an unusually high-profile fixture to lift the curtains for the season, as Manchester United take on Chelsea at Old Trafford. While Man City meet West Ham, Arsenal, who had an impressive transfer window, will meet Burnley. Tottenham will meet Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Premier League Live Streaming online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports 1 Select. Live Streaming of the Premier League is provided on the online platform of Star, Hotstar, while Star Sports has the rights to broadcast Premier League through TV Telecast.

You can watch Premier League 2019/20 TV telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD.

Where can you watch Premier League 2019/20 Live Streaming?

You can watch Premier League 2019/20 Live Streaming on Hotstar.

When will the Premier League 2019/20 begin?

The Premier League 2019/20 season begins tonight, when Liverpool take on Norwich City.

What is the schedule for Premier League 2019/20, Matchday 1?

Here's the full schedule for Premier League 2019/20, Matchday 1:

Friday, August 9:

Liverpool vs Norwich City

Saturday, August 10

West Ham United vs Manchester City

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Burnley vs Southampton

Watford vs Brighton

Bournemouth vs Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

Sunday, August 11

Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United vs Arsenal

Manchester United vs Chelsea