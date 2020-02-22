Saturday, February 22, 2020
     
  Asian Wrestling C'ships: Ravi Dahiya clinches gold medal in 57kg category

New Delhi Published on: February 22, 2020 21:11 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

Ravi Dahiya defeated Hikmatullo Vohidov of Tajikistan in the final to win India's fifth gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships.

India's Ravi Kumar Dahiya ended India's streak of silver medals on Saturday as he defeated Tajikistan's Hikmatullo Vohidov 10-0 to win a gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships. Dahiya won on technical superiority and dominated Vohidov throughout the game, ending the match seconds after the beginning of the second half.

The Indian wrestler also bettered his own record at the Asian meet, as he won a bronze medal in the previous edition of the Championships.

Earlier, Bajrang Punia, Satyawart Kadian and Gourav Baliyan had all won silver medals on Saturday, while Naveen conceded a defeat in the bronze medal match.

(More to follow..)

