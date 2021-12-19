India 0 - 0 Japan Live score Hockey Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 IND vs JAP Live updates

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ HOCKEY INDIA File photo of Indian hockey team

India vs Japan Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Live Updates

Defending champions India confirmed their place in the semifinal of Asian Champions Trophy 2021 will take on Japan in their final group stage match on Sunday. India secured a win against Pakistan and Bangladesh after playing out a draw against Korea in the tournament opener.

India will aim to maintain their unbeaten run in this tournament while Japan has played two draws and won one game.



Match India vs Japan

Date December 19 (Sunday), 2021

Time 3:00 PM IST

Venue Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka

India vs Japan, the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 is available on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

India Squad: Krishan Bahadur Pathak (GK), Suraj Karkera (gk), Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor, Harmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh.