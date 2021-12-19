Sunday, December 19, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Hockey
  5. India 0 - 0 Japan Live score Hockey Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 IND vs JAP Live updates

India 0 - 0 Japan Live score Hockey Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 IND vs JAP Live updates

India vs Japan: Get the Live Score, Goals, Live Streaming and Latest Updates as India take on Japan in their fourth match of the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in Dhaka.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 19, 2021 15:11 IST
File photo of Indian hockey team
Image Source : TWITTER/ HOCKEY INDIA

File photo of Indian hockey team

India vs Japan Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Live Updates

India vs Japan Live Defending champions India confirmed their place in the semifinal of Asian Champions Trophy 2021 will take on Japan in their final group stage match on Sunday. India secured a win against Pakistan and Bangladesh after playing out a draw against Korea in the tournament opener. 

1st Quarter

  • India will aim to maintain their unbeaten run in this tournament while Japan has played two draws and won one game. 
  • Japan to kick start the game. 

India's XI

The stage is all set

Match India vs Japan

Date December 19 (Sunday), 2021

Time 3:00 PM IST

Venue Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka

Live streaming 

India vs Japan, the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 is available on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

India Squad: Krishan Bahadur Pathak (GK), Suraj Karkera (gk), Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor, Harmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News