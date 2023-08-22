India to host Women's Asian Champions Trophy for first time in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Savita Punia and her team

After India successfully hosted the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2023, the country is set to host the women's edition of the tournament for the first time in history. Jharkhand's city Ranchi will witness the Women's Asian Champions Trophy as the competition heads to India. This will be the seventh edition of the tournament.

Ranchi has hosted several matches of the Hockey India League and was also the home of the franchise Ranchi Rays. The city has also produced seven Olympians Jaipal Singh Munda, Silbanus Dungdung, Salima Tete and Late Michael Kindo. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren felt honoured and privileged to host the tournament.

"It is an honour and great privilege for us to welcome the best women's hockey teams in Asia to come and participate at the Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 which is being hosted in India for the very first time," Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said in a statement.

"Over the past decade, hockey in Jharkhand has risen to great heights with several players from this state playing for India in both junior and senior teams. We have also produced several Olympians in the sport over the years. I believe the 7th edition of the tournament in Ranchi will inspire and encourage more youngsters to take up the sport," he added.

Meanwhile, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey expressed gratitude to Soren on behalf of the body. "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren on behalf of Hockey India for his unwavering support towards the development and promotion of hockey in Jharkhand," Tirkey said.

India have tasted some success in the tournament. The team has finished on podiums four times, including a title win in 2016 when the Women in Blue defeated China 2-1. India ended up as runners-up in 2013 and 2018, losing to Japan and South Korea, respectively. The team finished third in the first edition in 2010 in South Korea.

