Lewis Hamilton Mercedes contract: British driver in no hurry for extension; Team Boss reveals it's coming soon

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes contract: Mercedes driver and seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is in no hurry for a contract extension despite being in the final year of his deal. Hamilton, who is associated with the Silver Arrows since 2013 was reluctant at first to open on the progression of talks for a deal extension. But the English driver confirmed the talks are open.

Speaking ahead of the Canadian GP on Sunday, Hamilton was asked about his contract talks. Asked if he and Wolff had “hooked up” as scheduled, Hamilton tried to brush it off. “We've never hooked up,” Hamilton said. Then he was asked whether he went to meet his team boss Toto Wolff for pizza. The driver responded, "We've never had pizza."

He then broke the silence on the third attempt. “I've seen Toto, we've talked several times,” said Hamilton. “Yeah. Nothing else real to really add to it," the British driver added.

Hamilton is looking for a multi-year extension and the deal could be done at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he won his first career F1 victory back in 2007 and also his seventh win. But Hamilton is not worried about the timeline. “I don't really have a huge amount to say on the contract side of things,” Hamilton said. “It'll get done when it's done. If that's next week, if that's in a month's time, as long as it gets done it doesn't really bother me," he added.

Notably, Wolff earlier stated that the deal is set to get confirmed soon. It is going to happen soon, and we are talking more days than weeks,” Wolff said on the “Squawk on the Street" program. "We have such a good relationship that we dread the moment that we need to talk about money.

From a team's perspective, Lewis and Mercedes have gone back a long time.

“We both joined the team in 2013 together and from a professional relationship, we now have a friendship. It has been a wonderful time,” Wolff continued. "He is the most important personality in the sport. He is so multi-faceted, not only the racing but also off track, so we need to keep him in the sport for as long as possible.

Latest Sports News