Formula One, Italian GP: Top 3 contenders who can seal the show at Monza

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Formula One: Top three contenders to watch out for in the Italian GP

It's time for the racing action to shift to one of the most popular tracks of Formula One- the Italian GP as the racers gear up to have a crack at each other in the 16th race of the season. It is a mixed-up grid at the front with several front runners facing grid penalties and starting from behind. However, a few racers find themselves in a perfect position to try and belt the Scuderia Ferrari's home race in Italy.

Top contenders who can win the Monza GP?

There are several strong drivers, who put on a good show and be a strong contenders to win the race.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Ferrari's star driver Charles Leclerc is one of the strongest contenders to win his team's home race as he is standing on the top of the grid with his main rivals some way behind him. The 24-year-old Monegasque has tasted success at the venue back in 2019 when he took the chequered flag despite Mercedes looming big behind him. His car has got the speed and his main rival Max Verstappen starts from P7, giving him a good chance to repeat the 2019 result.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull

Defending champion Max Verstappen is one of the racers to beat. He has been on a dominant run this season as he has won 10 out of the 15 races and also leads the driver's championship table. Though, the Dutchman Verstappen qualified in second place, taking a new power unit cost him 5 places. But with the race pace at which Red Bull is performing, he will be one of the top contenders to win the race.

George Russell, Mercedes

Young British driver George Russell will start from second place on the grid and can trouble the leader Leclerc in front. Mercedes race speed has not been up to the mark but in a few races, they have improved their performance. In the previous five races, both their drivers Russell and Lewis Hamilton have finished in the top five. Russell has been more consistent as he is in fourth place in the overall drivers' championship rankings in 2022. Also as Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Hamilton are starting from behind, Russell can challenge for victory.

Latest Sports News