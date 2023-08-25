Dutch Grand Prix 2023: Max Verstappen and Red Bull target third consecutive F1 title as season resumes

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Max Verstappen after winning the Belgian Grand Prix 2023 in June 30, 2023

Formula One 2023 season resumes after a mid-season break with a famous Dutch Grand Prix race on Saturday, August 26. Red Bull Racing's ace driver Max Verstappen is literally dominating the racing world with 10 wins in 12 races and making podiums in every race this year. Max targets his third consecutive Formula One title with Red Bull as he enters his home race as clear favourites again.

Max is facing no competition this season with 314 points from the opening 12 races. He has recorded wins in the last eight races with a comfortable time lead and is 125 points ahead of his closest rival and teammate Sergio Pererz to the title. With 12 races remaining, the Dutch superstar can even afford to go easy on the other drivers but he surely wants to win every race this year.

When asked about his target for the upcoming race and for the remainder of the season, Verstappen revealed that he and his team are not focusing on the long-term goals but will try to win at Zandvoort this weekend.

“Honestly, I don't think we really think about it too much," Verstappen told reporters ahead of a practice session at Dutch Grand Prix. "Of course, we want to win here (at Zandvoort), there's no secret about that. It's always very special here, so for sure that's the target for the weekend."

Sergio Perez won two races Azerbaijan Grand Prix and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the early stages of this season where Max finished second to make the podium. But the Mexican driver struggled to keep up with his partners as the season progressed in the first half. He finished on the podium in three of the last four races despite struggling to make impressions at the grid positions and will be looking to start afresh in the last 12 races starting on August 27.

