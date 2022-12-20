WATCH VIDEO | As Lionel Messi reaches Argentina with World Cup trophy, Buenos Aires slips into party mode

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lionel Messi & his troops in Buenos Aires

Argentina created history on December 18, 2022, at the Lusail Stadium. Lionel Messi held the World Cup in his hands as Argentina slipped into party mode. This was Argentina's second World Cup as their last one had come in 1986 under the captaincy of Diego Maradona. This probably was Lionel Messi's last World Cup and he made sure that he gives it out his all in his quest for the ultimate glory.

The likes of soccer greats such as Zlatan Ibrahimović said that Messi was destined to win the World Cup and this is what exactly transpired at the Lusail against France on December 18, 2022, at the Lusail Stadium. In one of the greatest soccer matches that was ever played, Argentina held on their nerves as they beat the likes of Kylian Mbappe and his French side to clinch their second World Cup title. Messi in particular was elated as he caressed and kissed the trophy on his way to pick the Golden Ball up. Earlier today Lionel Messi and his teammates reached Buenos Aires earlier today with the World Cup trophy. They passed through the red carpet VIP area where the band La Mosca Tsetse started to sing Muchachos, the unofficial national anthem adopted by Argentinian fans. They interacted with the fans in an open bus and let them have a closer look at the trophy.

ALSO READ | After FIFA World Cup 2022, here's what might happen to Qatar and the stadiums used during tournament

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

There is yet another video that is doing the rounds of the internet. When Messi took that iconic penalty against France in the all-important finals and scored, Buenos Aires slipped into Euphoria as they sniffed a World Cup victory after 36 years.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Argentina have now reached home and they are basking under the glory of being World Champions for the second time. Lionel Messi has confirmed that he is not leaving the international stage anytime soon and he will continue to represent them in the Argentina shirt. As of now, he can just live in the moment and enjoy this monumental achievement in his career.

Latest Sports News