WATCH: Sexual noises disrupt Euro 2024 draw live broadcast, prankster claims credit on social media

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Euro 2024 Draw ceremony in Hamburg on December 3

The Euro 2024 draw took place in Hamburg as 24 teams learned their groups for the mega tournament in Germany on Saturday, December 2. However, a draw event was disrupted by pornographic noises made on a live broadcast which shocked social media.

Sexual noises were played when the event host drew Switzerland with tournament hosts Germany in Group A. Noises continued to disrupt an event which raised smiles in the audience gathered at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg. Event host Giorgio Marchetti said that noises interrupted the draw briefly and the organisers took control of the situation.

After the event, a British prankster claimed the credit for the noises on Twitter and also revealed his identity in a video post. Notably, a similar prank happened during BBC's broadcast of the FA Cup game between Wolves and Liverpool earlier this year.

England men's football team manager Gareth Southgate confirmed a noise disruption but was coy to make any comment on the incident. “I did (heard). I’m assuming it was some sort of a prank, but it was hard to really make out what it was,” Southgate said.

Meanwhile, the tournament hosts Germany will be facing Switzerland, Scotland, and Hungary in group A fixtures. The defending champions Italy are given a tough draw with Spain and Germany in Group B. Last edition's runner-up England found an easy draw with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia in Group C.

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Wales/Finland/Poland/Estonia, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Israel/Iceland/Bosnia-Herzegovina/Ukraine

Group F: Turkiye, Georgia/Luxembourg/Greece/Kazakhstan, Portugal, Czechia

Latest Sports News