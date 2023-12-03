Sunday, December 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. WATCH: Sexual noises disrupt Euro 2024 draw live broadcast, prankster claims credit on social media

WATCH: Sexual noises disrupt Euro 2024 draw live broadcast, prankster claims credit on social media

Sexual voices can be heard in the background when tournament organizers held the Euro 2024 draw in Hamburg. The defending champions Italy face a tough draw having placed in Group B with Spain, Croatia and Albania.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: December 03, 2023 21:33 IST
Euro 2024 Draw ceremony in Hamburg on December 3
Image Source : GETTY Euro 2024 Draw ceremony in Hamburg on December 3

The Euro 2024 draw took place in Hamburg as 24 teams learned their groups for the mega tournament in Germany on Saturday, December 2. However, a draw event was disrupted by pornographic noises made on a live broadcast which shocked social media.

Sexual noises were played when the event host drew Switzerland with tournament hosts Germany in Group A. Noises continued to disrupt an event which raised smiles in the audience gathered at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg. Event host Giorgio Marchetti said that noises interrupted the draw briefly and the organisers took control of the situation.

After the event, a British prankster claimed the credit for the noises on Twitter and also revealed his identity in a video post. Notably, a similar prank happened during BBC's broadcast of the FA Cup game between Wolves and Liverpool earlier this year. 

England men's football team manager Gareth Southgate confirmed a noise disruption but was coy to make any comment on the incident. “I did (heard). I’m assuming it was some sort of a prank, but it was hard to really make out what it was,” Southgate said.

Meanwhile, the tournament hosts Germany will be facing Switzerland, Scotland, and Hungary in group A fixtures. The defending champions Italy are given a tough draw with Spain and Germany in Group B. Last edition's runner-up England found an easy draw with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia in Group C.

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Related Stories
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live: When and where to watch La Liga derby live on TV, online?

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live: When and where to watch La Liga derby live on TV, online?

Former Inter-Real Madrid star makes strong claim over Messi's 'unfair' Ballon d'Or triumph in 2010

Former Inter-Real Madrid star makes strong claim over Messi's 'unfair' Ballon d'Or triumph in 2010

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Live: When and where to watch EPL clash live on TV, online?

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Live: When and where to watch EPL clash live on TV, online?

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Wales/Finland/Poland/Estonia, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Israel/Iceland/Bosnia-Herzegovina/Ukraine

Group F: Turkiye, Georgia/Luxembourg/Greece/Kazakhstan, Portugal, Czechia

Latest Sports News

Read all Assembly Election Results 2023 Live on indiatvnews.com and Get the Latest English News and Updates on Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Football News

Latest News

X