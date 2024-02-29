Thursday, February 29, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Football fan rushed to hospital after falling from top tier of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge | WATCH

Football fan rushed to hospital after falling from top tier of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge | WATCH

Leeds United supporter fell from the top tier of Stamford Bridge after Matteo Joseph scored the opener against Chelsea in the fifth-round match of the FA Cup. The London giants progressed to the next round with Connor Gallagher scoring the 90th minute winner.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: February 29, 2024 17:32 IST
Leeds United fans
Image Source : GETTY Leeds United fans at Stamford Bridge on February 28, 2024

Leeds United suffered a last-minute heartbreak against Chelsea in their FA Cup 2023/24 game on Wednesday night. Conor Gallagher scored a 90' minute winner to help the Blues record a thrilling 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge and to end Leeds' FA Cup campaign.

Mateo Joseph registered the first goal of the game to send 5,400 travelling fans to celebration at a packed Stamford Bridge. Unfortunately, the opening goal celebration led to one Leeds United fan falling from the top tier of the Shed End of Stamford Bridge on the empty seats.

Medics quickly rushed to attend to the fan and then stretchered him off to the hospital.  After the game, the Championship club released a statement regarding the incident and confirmed an official investigation into the matter.

"Leeds United can confirm an incident involving a Leeds United supporter occurred in the Shed End of Stamford Bridge during the first-half of tonight’s FA Cup game," Leeds United statement said. "The incident is being investigated and is in the hands of the emergency services. We will be making no further comment at this time."

Manager Daniel Farke offered his wishes and prayers on behalf of his team and said that health is more important than football results. 

Related Stories
German star Toni Kroos announces shock return to international football after 3 years

German star Toni Kroos announces shock return to international football after 3 years

Invincible Bayer Leverkusen set new unbeaten record in German football history

Invincible Bayer Leverkusen set new unbeaten record in German football history

Cristiano Ronaldo handed one match suspension for vulgar on-field gesture

Cristiano Ronaldo handed one match suspension for vulgar on-field gesture

"Football is unbelievably serious but health is more important than football results," Daniel Farke said. "We send our best wishes and prayers and our fingers are crossed that it is not too serious."

Meanwhile, Chelsea were quick to silence the Leeds supporters with forward Nicolas Jackson levelling in the 15th minute. Chelsea dominated the possession in the first half and also took a lead through Mykhailo Mudryk's 37' minute goal. 

Leeds managed to level in the second half with Mateo adding his second goal of the game in the 59' minute. The game seemed to be reaching for replay but Gallagher's late winner boosted the West London giants to the quarterfinal round where they will clash against another Championship side Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on March 16. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Football News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement