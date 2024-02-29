Football fan rushed to hospital after falling from top tier of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Leeds United fans at Stamford Bridge on February 28, 2024

Leeds United suffered a last-minute heartbreak against Chelsea in their FA Cup 2023/24 game on Wednesday night. Conor Gallagher scored a 90' minute winner to help the Blues record a thrilling 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge and to end Leeds' FA Cup campaign.

Mateo Joseph registered the first goal of the game to send 5,400 travelling fans to celebration at a packed Stamford Bridge. Unfortunately, the opening goal celebration led to one Leeds United fan falling from the top tier of the Shed End of Stamford Bridge on the empty seats.

Medics quickly rushed to attend to the fan and then stretchered him off to the hospital. After the game, the Championship club released a statement regarding the incident and confirmed an official investigation into the matter.

"Leeds United can confirm an incident involving a Leeds United supporter occurred in the Shed End of Stamford Bridge during the first-half of tonight’s FA Cup game," Leeds United statement said. "The incident is being investigated and is in the hands of the emergency services. We will be making no further comment at this time."

Manager Daniel Farke offered his wishes and prayers on behalf of his team and said that health is more important than football results.

"Football is unbelievably serious but health is more important than football results," Daniel Farke said. "We send our best wishes and prayers and our fingers are crossed that it is not too serious."

Meanwhile, Chelsea were quick to silence the Leeds supporters with forward Nicolas Jackson levelling in the 15th minute. Chelsea dominated the possession in the first half and also took a lead through Mykhailo Mudryk's 37' minute goal.

Leeds managed to level in the second half with Mateo adding his second goal of the game in the 59' minute. The game seemed to be reaching for replay but Gallagher's late winner boosted the West London giants to the quarterfinal round where they will clash against another Championship side Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on March 16.