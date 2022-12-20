WATCH: Mbappe starrer French team receive rousing welcome after FIFA World Cup final loss against Argentina

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV France team welcomed at home

FIFA World Cup 2022: After suffering a nail-biting loss to Lionel Messi's Argentina, Kylian Mbappe starrer French football team has landed in the home nation. The match that is being hailed as one of the best finals in the history of the competition was played in Lusail, where the French team ended on the wrong side as they lost in the penalties by 2-4. Even though Les Blue lost the final, they displayed great determination and brilliance throughout the competition and received a rousing welcome from their supporters.

The French team supporters gathered at a square in Central Paris to welcome Hugo Lloris' side. Les Bleus went to the square straightaway after reaching France. The players stood on the balcony of the Crillon Hotel and waved and thanked the supporters. Watch the video here:

After receiving love from the supporters, French forward Marcus Thuram told TF1 TV, It's magnificent, it warms the heart. Great pleasure to see that we were able to make so many of the French people happy and proud. We wanted to see them on our return from Qatar because I think that is the least we can do to come and see them and thank them for the support they gave us."

Meanwhile, France's captain Lloris said it was a great chance, " To greet the fans, to thank them for their support and, after yesterday's pain, to seek their consolation."

France, who won the 2018 finals fell one step short when they failed to defend the crown in Qatar. They were second best for most of the time but Kylian Mbappe brought them back into the game with a double strike after 80 minutes. The match went to the extra time, where Messi gave the lead back to Argentina before Mbappe secured a hat trick and again got his team level back. However, in the penalties, Argentina scored 4 times, while the two-time winners struck twice. Mbappe scored 8 goals in the tournament and won the Golden Boot, while Messi was awarded the Golden Ball.

