Watch: Arsenal exact revenge on Southampton with 3-1 win in EPL

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette scores their team's third goal past Alex McCarthy of Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Tuesday night.

Arsenal avenged a defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup at the weekend by beating the Saints 3-1 in the league.

Arsenal came from behind to win for the first time in a Premier League game this season, having trailed after three minutes. Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka replied before halftime, and Alexandre Lacazette made sure of the points with a third in the 72nd.

The win moved Mikel Arteta’s side above Southampton and up to eighth in the standings.

Elswhere, Newcastle's winless run extended to 11 games in all competitions with a 2-1 home defeat to Leeds, piling the pressure on manager Steve Bruce.

Jack Harrison clinched three points with a swerving 61st-minute strike with the outside of his left foot, four minutes after Miguel Almiron canceled out Raphinha’s first-half opener for Leeds.

Leeds ended its three-game losing streak in all competitions.

Newcastle has taken only two points from the last 27 in the league and has dropped to 16th.

Another central midfielder in scoring form is Tomas Soucek, who netted twice for West Ham in its 3-2 win at Crystal Palace that lifted the team to fourth place.

The Czech Republic international is proving a solid source of goals for West Ham, having scored seven times in his last 13 league matches.

In a tweet, he dedicated his double to his wife.

“The most beautiful feeling in football is when you realize you have helped your team,” Soucek wrote. “But this time I want to dedicate the win and my two goals to my wife. It’s really tough time for her as she can’t see anyone from the family. Thank you for taking care of me and our daughter!”

