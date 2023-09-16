Sandesh Jhingan added to India's Asian Games squad alongside Chinglensana Singh, confirms AIFF

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Defender Sandesh Jhingan (right) in action

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has confirmed that star defender Sandesh Jhingan has been added to India's Asian Games squad which will be led by Sunil Chhetri. Lalchungnunga and Chinglensana Singh have also been included in the team as the club versus country debate seems to have settled down a bit.

The addition of Jhingan gives a formidable look to the Indian team's defence and the news brings a lot of joy to the Indian football fans who are gearing up to cheer for the Men in Blue during the continental tournament in Hangzhou, China.

India's head coach Igor Stimac expressed gratitude over the decision and mentioned that the addition of these experienced players "will certainly help the cause of the team".

"It's a wonderful development that some experienced players have been added to the Asian Games squad, who will certainly help the cause of the team. I'm thankful to FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited, ISL organisers) and AIFF for making it happen. Whoever represents India, together we will be honoured to defend the flag," said Stimac as reported by PTI.

The president of the AIFF Kalyan Chaubey said that the latest development will "strengthen" India and give them a better opportunity to do well at the Asian Games.

"It is indeed a positive development on the eve of the Asian Games as the reliable pair of Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan will be manning two key positions in the Indian attack and defence, respectively, for the continental games. We are further happy that some more experienced footballers are there in the squad to strengthen our campaign," mentioned Chaubey.

The apex football governing body in the country is slated to conduct a medical test of Naorem Mahesh Singh before concluding his inclusion in the squad for the highly anticipated event.

Indian men's squad for the Asian Games:

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav

Midfielders: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto

Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Latest Sports News