Argentina World Cup Win: FIFA to investigate Salt Bae's pitch access with WC trophy; banned from US Open

Argentina World Cup Win: FIFA has launched an investigation on the unauthorized access of Turkish chef Salt Bae after he was seen with the World Cup Trophy on Sunday after the South American giants Argentina defeated France in the final

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Aditya Pimpale | New Delhi
Updated on: December 23, 2022 12:00 IST
Image Source : GETTY Argentina World Cup Win: FIFA to investigate Salt Bae's pitch access with WC trophy; banned from US Open

FIFA is taking “appropriate internal action” to address breaches of World Cup protocol by a celebrity chef who held the gold trophy on the field, football's governing body said. The chef, who is known as Salt Bae and is regularly seen with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, mingled with Argentina players and posed for photos after their victory over France in an epic game on Sunday in Qatar.

FIFA describes the trophy as “a priceless icon” which “can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup and heads of state.”

“Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on Dec. 18,” the world football body said.

“The appropriate internal action will be taken.”

The chef, who has a restaurant in Doha, was a regular guest of FIFA with VIP access during the World Cup and posted photos and video clips on social media.

After Argentina's win in a penalty shootout following a thrilling 3-3 draw, he was filmed grabbing the arm of captain Lionel Messi on the field to get his attention. The football great seemed irritated in the film clip though later posed for a photo that Salt Bae posted on Instagram.

Messi and Co emerge victorious

Angel Di Maria was the center of attraction in the final as he earned the penalty and then scored the other goal for Argentina in the first half of the match. The rollercoaster match then went into extra time where there was more drama with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick while Lionel Messi put the side in front. Ultimately it was the penalty shootout that decided the contest as the South Americans ended their trophy drought.

 

