File photo of Tottenham's Cristian Romero (left) with Chelsea's Kai Havertz.

Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Tottenham Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast

What time will the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur match kick-off?

After earning back-to-back wins over Tottenham this month to reach the League Cup final, host Chelsea plays its London rival again in the Premier League in what appears a forlorn attempt to chase down leader Manchester City. Chelsea is in third place, 13 points behind City and without a league win in four games. Perhaps more significantly, Chelsea is only eight points ahead of Tottenham having played four more matches because of postponements due to COVID-19 cases. (Written by AP)

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at at 10:00 pm IST on Sunday, January 23, at Stamford Bridge.

What TV channel will show the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Premier League 2021-22 match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur will get televised on Star Sports Select/Star Sports Select HD in India.

How can I live stream the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

The Premier League 2021-22 match between Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.