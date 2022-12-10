Portugal is out! Game vs Morocco turns out last dance and last stop for Ronaldo at FIFA World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, TWITTER Morocco vs Portugal

Morocco defeated Portugal in the quarterfinals played at the Al Thamama Stadium on Saturday to advance to the semifinals. With Portugal's elimination, Cristiano Ronaldo's journey in the FIFA World Cup has probably come to an end.

En-Nesyri powered his team to lead with a brilliant goal in the first half of the game.

Portugal's star player Ronaldo was seen crying after the game which is moslty his last game at the mega event.

Team Morocco scripted history to become the first African team to qualify for the semifinal of a World Cup tournament. The previous three African sides to reach a quarterfinal were all eliminated.

Following were the teams to get eliminated -

Cameroon in 1990

Senegal in 2002

Ghana in 2010

It was the first loss of Portugal at the quarterfinals in the history of FIFA.

Latest Sports News