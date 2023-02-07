Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Narendra Modi gifted Lionel Messi's jersey after World Cup-winning triumph in Qatar

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi was gifted a Lionel Messi jersey on Monday (February 6) by President of YPF Pablo Gonzalez in Bangalore. Argentina who recently ended their 36-year drought of FIFA World Cup triumph were led by the inspirational Messi who played a pivotal role for them. In the aftermath of the contest on December 18, PM Modi congratulated the South American nation for triumphing against France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

PM Modi receives Messi’s jersey as gift

Last year in December, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.

PM Modi had also congratulated Argentina on winning the FIFA 2022 World Cup, stating that millions of Indians are celebrating the victory of Argentina and Lionel Messi.

"This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They've played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez," PM Modi said in the tweet.

Tightly contested final in Qatar

The final was a tightly contested battle in Qatar as Argentina won in a penalty shootout beating defending champions France in the final. Initially leading 2-0 from the first half strikes from Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, the French army came back roaring to make it 2-2 in the second half. Two goals in the final 10 minutes from Kylian Mbappe saw France take the match to extra time where there was more drama to follow.

While Messi thought he had won the whole thing in the 109th minute of the contest, it was Mbappe who scored again in the 116th minute to take the match to a penalty shootout before losing 4-2. While Messi was named the ‘Player of the Tournament ‘with the Golden Ball award, Mbappe won the Golden Boot for most goals scored with eight.

