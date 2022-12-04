Pele and his doctors send out message to soccer fans amid life scare crisis | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pele's health update

In a very tragic turn of events, soccer & Brazil legend Pele had to be moved to end-of-life support on Saturday according to a few reports. Reacting to everything that has been happening around him, the 82-year-old Brazil soccer stalwart has posted a message for his fans and the lovers of the game. He has asked his fans not to panic over the news of his death. Pele who has been suffering from cancer is currently being treated in a hospital in Sao Paulo.

Few reports had set the rumour mills ablaze that he had stopped responding to chemotherapy. He has now come out and has assured his fans that he is feeling strong and feels that he will recover soon enough. Pele's doctors too have weighed in and have said that the former Brazil soccer team skipper is doing fine.

Pele in a statement said:

My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I am strong with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received. I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too. Thank you so much for everything.

The statement issued by the doctors reads:

The Brazilian legend, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, "continues treatment and remains stable. He has had a good response to a urinary infection, without his condition worsening in the past 24 hours

As of now, Pele is being treated at the Albert Einstein Hospital, reports Xinhua news. The former soccer player was admitted for a chemotherapy evaluation last Tuesday. The legend known as 'O Rei' posted a message on social media on Thursday and he thanked his fans for all the tributes and wishes that were paid to him and his career in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup which is being played in Qatar.

