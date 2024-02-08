Thursday, February 08, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Nehru Stadium in Guwahati to be upgraded into FIFA standard football-specific ground

Nehru Stadium in Guwahati to be upgraded into FIFA standard football-specific ground

The Stadium was built in 1962 and will now see a renovation into a FIFA standard football-specific ground. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state to lay the foundation for the renovation project. It is planned that the venue will have a seating capacity of 30000.

Varun Malik Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: February 08, 2024 16:29 IST
Nehru Stadium
Image Source : IFTWC/X Assam to have FIFA standard football stadium.

The Nehru Stadium in Guwahati will be upgraded into a FIFA standard football-specific ground. The government of Assam has proposed the renovation of the stadium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Assam and laid the foundation stone of it.

The Stadium was built 62 years ago in 1962 and now is set to have standards that are of a FIFA-specific ground. "We will upgrade Nehru Stadium to a #FIFA standard football-specific ground, with main and trial fields. Once completed, this will be the biggest sports complex in entire eastern India," the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X.

What facilities the renovated Stadium will have?

The renovated stadium will be transformed into a FIFA standard venue in a Rs 831 crore project. A total of 30000 capacity for the project is planned. The venue will include competition facilities, Media and broadcasting facilities, spectator facilities, VIP facilities, technical facilities accommodation facilities for 180 people. 

There will be indoor training facilities at the venue which will include a Badminton Court, a swimming pool, a squash court and a shooting range. The outdoor facilities will boast a football practice ground, a basketball court, a tennis court and the main football ground.

Recently, Prime Minister Modi went to Assam to lay the foundation for several projects, under which this was included. He laid the foundation for projects worth Rs 11,600 crore which included projects like the Kamakhya temple corridor (Rs 498 crore), the upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards (Rs 831 crore), a new sports complex in Chandrapur (Rs 300 crore), the six-lane road from the new airport terminal in Guwahati ( Rs 358 crore)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Football News

Latest News

Advertisement