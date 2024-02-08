Nehru Stadium in Guwahati to be upgraded into FIFA standard football-specific ground

Follow us on Image Source : IFTWC/X Assam to have FIFA standard football stadium.

The Nehru Stadium in Guwahati will be upgraded into a FIFA standard football-specific ground. The government of Assam has proposed the renovation of the stadium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Assam and laid the foundation stone of it.

The Stadium was built 62 years ago in 1962 and now is set to have standards that are of a FIFA-specific ground. "We will upgrade Nehru Stadium to a #FIFA standard football-specific ground, with main and trial fields. Once completed, this will be the biggest sports complex in entire eastern India," the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X.

What facilities the renovated Stadium will have?

The renovated stadium will be transformed into a FIFA standard venue in a Rs 831 crore project. A total of 30000 capacity for the project is planned. The venue will include competition facilities, Media and broadcasting facilities, spectator facilities, VIP facilities, technical facilities accommodation facilities for 180 people.

There will be indoor training facilities at the venue which will include a Badminton Court, a swimming pool, a squash court and a shooting range. The outdoor facilities will boast a football practice ground, a basketball court, a tennis court and the main football ground.

Recently, Prime Minister Modi went to Assam to lay the foundation for several projects, under which this was included. He laid the foundation for projects worth Rs 11,600 crore which included projects like the Kamakhya temple corridor (Rs 498 crore), the upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards (Rs 831 crore), a new sports complex in Chandrapur (Rs 300 crore), the six-lane road from the new airport terminal in Guwahati ( Rs 358 crore)