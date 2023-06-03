Manchester City beats Manchester United in FA Cup final, completes second leg of treble bid

Follow us on Image Source : MANCHESTER CITY/TWITTER FA Cup winners

Manchester City successfully completed its aim to win a treble of major trophies as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday. With this victory, Manchester City have won three major tournaments this season. In the match between the two teams which was played at Wembley Stadium in London, Ilkay Gundogan was the match-winner as he scored both goals.

The captain of the team helped his team win the FA Cup title for the 7th time with these two goals. Gundogan was also named player of the match for his brilliant game. He has etched his name in the record books by scoring the fastest goal in FA Cup final history, giving his side an early lead with a stunning goal in 12.91 seconds. City maintained this lead till the 33rd minute. But Manchester United leveled the match at 1-1 in the 33rd minute after Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty. The score remained at 1-1 till the first half.

After a thrilling first half, the match once again started in the second half on a strong note. Here both teams were on par. It was only six minutes into the second half that Gundogan scored again to put his team in a 2-1 lead. Gundogan's goal in the 51st minute turned the match once again towards Manchester City. United failed to mount a comeback after this goal and City's defense was outstanding in this match. City won the match with this.

