Manchester United vs Liverpool live: How to watch FA Cup quarter-final clash live on TV, online in India?

Manchester United are all set to host their bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford in the quarter-final of the FA Cup 2023-24 mega clash on Sunday, March 17. Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the biggest English football derby both on TV and online.

Casemiro scored an 89' minute winner against Nottingham Forrest to boost United into the last eight while Liverpool recorded an easy 3-0 win against Southampton at Anfield to enter the quarter-final round.

Manchester United, 12-time FA Cup winners boosts impressive record against eight-time winners Liverpool with ten wins in 14 encounters but Jurgen Klopp's men enter this fixture as favourites having won all of their last six FA Cup quarter-final fixtures.

Rasmus Hojlund, Premier League Player of the Month winner for February, is set to return from his muscular injury, in a big boost for the Red Devils. But Erik Ten Hag's side faces a fresh injury blow in the form of Casemiro who has been replaced in Brazil's national team on a matchday.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Manchester United vs Liverpool​ in India:

When is the Manchester United vs Liverpool match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be played on Sunday, March 17.

At what time does the Manchester United vs Liverpool match begin?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will begin at 03:30 PM Local Time (Manchester, UK) and 9:00 PM IST (IST).

Where is the Manchester United vs Liverpool match being played?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be played at Manchester's Old Trafford.

Where can you watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy Liverpool vs Manchester United match live broadcast on the Sony Sports 2 channel.

Where can you watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool match online in India?

One can watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool match online on the SonyLiv application and website.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Possible Playing XIs

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof; Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro; Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund.

Liverpool XI (4-1-2-3): Caoimhin Kelleher; Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Wataru Endo; Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez.