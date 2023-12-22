Liverpool vs Arsenal Live: When and where to watch top-of-the-table EPL clash live on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Arsenal's Gabriel and Liverpool's Salah during the last EPL encounter between the two clubs in April 2023

Liverpool will be hosting leaders Arsenal in a major top-of-the-table English Premier League derby match at Anfield on Saturday, December 23. Arsenal enjoy a one-point lead over second-place Liverpool as both sides are on track to end Manchester City's dominance for the EPL title.

The Reds were frustrated by Manchester United in a goalless draw at home in their last league game which cost them an apex position in the points table. But Jurgen Klopp's men replied with a 5-1 win over West Ham in the EFL Carabao Cup game on Thursday to enter the semifinal round.

On the other hand, Arsenal beat Brighton 2-0 at home to take a lead in the Premier League and are set to mount a title challenge again. With bust festive schedule ahead, the Gunners will face their biggest test of the season at Anfield which will definitely clear their position for the remainder of the season.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Liverpool vs Arsenal in India:

When is the Liverpool vs Arsenal match?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal match will be played on Saturday, December 23

At what time does the Liverpool vs Arsenal match begin?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal match will begin at 5:30 PM Local Time (Liverpool, UK) and 11:00 PM IST

Where is the Liverpool vs Arsenal match being played?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal match will be played at Liverpool's Anfield

Where can you watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy the Liverpool vs Arsenal match live broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD

Where can you watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal match online in India?

One can watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal match online on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app for free

English Premier League Possible Playing XIs

Liverpool XI (4-1-2-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas; Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Luiz Diaz, Darwin Nunez.

Arsenal XI (4-3-3): David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli

