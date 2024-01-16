Lionel Messi wins FIFA The Best Player of the Year Award for record third time

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lionel Messi.

Argentina Football Legend Lionel Messi bagged the FIFA Best Player Award of 2023 as he pipped rivals Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to bag the honour for a record third time. Messi is the first player to win the prestigious award while playing in USA's Major League Soccer.

In a ceremony held in London on Monday, Messi was named crowned FIFA The Best Men's Player of 2023. After winning the award two times previously in 2019 and 2022, he clinched the award for a record third time. Messi had also won the Ballon d'Or award for the eighth time in 2023.

The Argentine Legend scored 11 goals for his Inter Miami side in 14 appearances. He won the Ligue 1 championship with PSG last year before making a move to the American League. The 36-year-old also won the 2023 Leagues Cup with Miami, a competition which is played between the MLS and Mexico's Liga MX sides. He netted 10 goals in it.

Cristiano Ronaldo shares social media post

Portuguese Legend Cristiano Ronaldo posted a social media message after Messi won the honour. He shared a picture of him with the caption, "Back for more." Ronaldo was not part of the final voting process. The two Legends are set to meet each other in a friendly game on February 1 when Miami take on Al-Nassr in the Riyadh Cup.

Notably, Spain's Aitana Bonmati was named the Best FIFA Women's Player of 2023 award. She won three major titles - UEFA Women's Champions League, Liga F and Supercopa de Espana Femenina for Barcelona in 2023.