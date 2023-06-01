Thursday, June 01, 2023
     
Lionel Messi to leave PSG after end of the season, confirms PSG coach

Lionel Messi's stay has not been fruitful at PSG club over the last two years as he was constantly in the limelight for not so great reasons. Now the coach has confirmed that the star player will be leaving the club.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 01, 2023 22:00 IST
PSG, Lionel Messi
Image Source : AP Lionel Messi

Argentina star Lionel Messi is set to play his last match of Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday. The development has been confirmed by the PSG coach Christophe Galtier who has stated that the superstar football player will be leaving the club at the end of the season. PSG are set to face Clermont on June 3 and Messi will walk out for the last time for PSG after his stay for two years at the club.

Speaking about the same, Galtier said that he was privileged to coach such a star football player and hoped that he ends on a high. "I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of soccer," Galtier said. "This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes," he added.

Several rumours are doing the round around Lionel Messi's transfer. It is being reportedly told that he might make a sensational move back to Barcelona having first left the club back in 2021. There is also a report stating that Inter Miami, managed by Phil Neville, has offered a lucrative contract to Messi while there is also some interest from several Asian Clubs. 

Perhaps, it was also reported that Messi was offered a highly lucrative contract worth £ 522 million by the Saudi Club Al-Hilal. However, his father was quick to shut down all the reports on social media. "There is absolutely nothing with any club for next year. The decision will never be made before Lionel finished the league with PSG. Once the season is over it will be time to analyse and see what is there, and then make a decision. 

"There are always rumors and many use the name of Lionel to gain notoriety but the truth is only one and we can assure that there is nothing with anyone. Neither verbal, nor signed, nor agreed, and there will not be until the end of the season," Messi's father said.

