Ligue 1 2021-22: PSG star Neymar out for up to 8 weeks with sprained ankle

Follow us on Image Source : MARCIO MACHADO/GETTY IMAGES) Neymar Jr of Paris Saint Germain (left) lies injured during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between AS Saint-Etienne and Paris Saint Germain at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on November 28, 2021 in Saint-Etienne, France.

Highlights He also tore ligaments in his ankle, PSG said in a statement on Monday.

Neymar was stretchered off last December with a left ankle injury

Since joining PSG in 2017 for a world record 222 million euros

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will be out for up to eight weeks with a sprained left ankle. Neymar was taken off on a stretcher during the French league leader's 3-1 win at Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

He also tore ligaments in his ankle, PSG said in a statement on Monday. It is the latest in a long list of injuries. Neymar was stretchered off last December with a left ankle injury.

Since joining PSG in 2017 for a world record 222 million euros ($250 million), he has also had rib, groin and adductor injuries as well as breaking his right foot in February 2018.