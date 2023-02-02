Kylian Mbappe suffers injury scare in game vs Montpellier; here's what coach Christophe Galtier says

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kylian Mbappé left the game in the first half after clutching his right leg.

Kylian Mbappé had a difficult night as he missed a twice-taken penalty for Paris Saint-Germain against Montpellier and then hit the rebound over the crossbar before leaving the game with an injury. Mbappé left the game in the first half after clutching his right leg and rubbing the back of his left thigh. However, PSG coach Christophe Galtier stated that it doesn't look serious and they're not too worried.

“Is it a bruise? We don't know yet. It doesn't look very serious,” Galtier said after PSG won 3-1 to move five points clear atop the league. “We're not too worried," he added.

PSG was awarded a penalty early in the game, but the goalkeeper saved Mbappé's first attempt and also the re-taken penalty. Mbappé then missed an open goal from the rebound. Mbappé, who is known for his penalty-taking skills, appeared shocked after the miss. Mbappé pointed to his leg following a challenge and was substituted in the 21st minute. He was able to walk off the field without assistance. The veteran central defender Sergio Ramos also left the game with an injury.

Lionel Messi scored the second goal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with a precise finish in the 72nd minute, after being assisted by Fabián Ruiz who had earlier put PSG in the lead in the 55th minute.

However, striker Arnaud Nordin managed to score a goal for the home team in the 89th minute. In stoppage time, 16-year-old substitute Warren Zaïre-Emery scored his first goal for the club, securing a 3-1 victory for PSG. Zaïre-Emery, who is set to turn 17 in March, expressed his happiness at being the youngest scorer for the club and scoring his first goal in the first division.

PSG, the defending champion, is currently five points ahead of Marseille, who won 2-0 against Nantes and moved ahead of Lens into second place for the automatic Champions League qualification. PSG's next game is the first leg of their round of 16 matches in the Champions League against Bayern Munich on February 15th.

Latest Sports News