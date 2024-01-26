Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jurgen Klopp with the UCL trophy in 2019

The veteran German coach Jurgen Klopp shocked the football world by announcing his decision to step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the 2023/24 season on Friday, January 26. Klopp's decision came after the German guided Liverpool to the EFL Cup 2024 final on Thursday.

The 56-year-old head coach arrived at Anfield replacing Brendan Rodgers in October 2015. He guided Liverpool to their sixth UEFA Champions League title in 2019 and also ended the Reds' 30-year wait for their 19th English Premier League title in 2020.

Klopp has played a huge role in Liverpool's rise to one of the best clubs in world football. Apart from UCL and EPL, Liverpool also won the FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and Carabao Cup during Klopp's reign.

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it," Klopp told LFC website. “I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again. After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.”

Klopp will walk out as Liverpool's one of the best head coaches having maintained the best winning ratio in 496 matches across all competitions. The former club favourite and the current Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso's name has already surfaced as a favourite to replace Klopp.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are currently leading the English Premier League table this season and have also booked a final spot in the Carabao Cup.