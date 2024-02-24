Saturday, February 24, 2024
     
  Invincible Bayer Leverkusen set new unbeaten record in German football; go 11 points clear in Bundesliga

Invincible Bayer Leverkusen set new unbeaten record in German football; go 11 points clear in Bundesliga

Granit Xhaka and Robert Andrich were on target as Bayer Leverkusen beat Mainz by 2-1 at BayArena to register their 19th win in the 23rd Bundesliga match this season on Friday and shattered a record for most unbeaten matches in German football history.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: February 24, 2024 17:13 IST
Bayer Leverkusen
Image Source : GETTY Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso against Mainz on February 23, 2024

Bayer Leverkusen scripted history in German football after beating Mainz in the Bundesliga fixture on Friday night. Bayer broke Bayern Munich's all-time record to go unbeaten in most matches in German football competitions and also went 11 points clear top.

Xabi Alonso's men are now unbeaten in 33 matches across competitions with a 2-1 win over Mainz. Bayern held the previous record with 32 unbeaten games who lost to Leverkusen in their last game and now take on RB Leipzig at home on Saturday hoping to close the gap at the top. 

Granit Xhaka and Robert Andrich were on the scoresheet as Leverkusen recorded an easy win over 10-man Mainz. This was their 19th win in 23 league matches this season as they continue to get closer to their first-ever silverware in the top division of German football. Leverkusen also remain without any trophy since their triumph in DLF-Pokal 1993. 

More to follow...

