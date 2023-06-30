'I never think about it' - Sunil Chhetri dismisses retirement rumours ahead of Lebanon clash

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sunil Chhetri against Nepal in SAFF Championship 2023

In pleasing news for Indian football fans, skipper Sunil Chhetri dismissed retirement talks and said that he will continue playing for India on Friday, June 30. The legendary forward has been arguably India's best footballer of all time with 92 goals in 140 international matches so far and is showing no signs of stopping.

Chhetri, 38, is in good rhythm in the ongoing South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023 (SAFF Cup) with five goals in three games, including a famous hat-trick against Pakistan. While talking in the pre-match conference on the eve of India's next game against Lebanon, Chhetri put an end to ongoing retirement talks. He revealed that he is not thinking to bid adieu to international football and added that he never sets long-term goals.

"I don't know when my last game for the country is going to be. It derives from the fact that I have never had long-term targets, I think about the next match, the next 10 days. It (retirement) may come at a day when probably I don't want to, as there are a lot of things, and I will be done. Till that time, I never think about it," Chhetri said ahead of India's semifinal game against Lebanon.

"Generally, there are some parameters that I think about. Whether I am contributing to the team or not, whether I am able to score a goal or not, training as hard as I want or not. These are some of the markers that will tell me whether I am good for this team or not. The day I see that it is not there, I am done, I am gone because there is not any other motivation for me to play.

However, the Bengaluru FC legend added that his family is also guessing about his retirement plans, to which he is jokingly squashing it away by showing them his remarkable stats.

"But sadly, I can't tell whether it (retirement) is in one year or six months. Fortunately or unfortunately my family is also guessing this, and whenever they mention this, jokingly, I tell my stats to them. The day I am finished with my petrol or diesel or electric or whatever I am done," said Chhetri.

