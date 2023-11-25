Harry Kane scripts another record as Bayern Munich take lead in Bundesliga

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harry Kane vs FC Koln in the Bundesliga match on November 24, 2023

Harry Kane's fabulous record-breaking streak continues as he scored another goal to help Bayern Muncih record a 1-0 win against FC Koln away on Friday night. England national team captain took his goals tally to 18 in Bundesliga 2023-24 season and registered two milestones in the process.

The 30-year-old English striker has been in red-hot form since his €100 million move from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window. He scored his 18th league goal of the season in his 12th match, the most goals in Bundesliga history in 12 appearances.

Kane also broke the record for the most goals scored by a British footballer in Germany's top division in a single season. Kane surpassed a 17-goal record set by the former Liverpool legend Kevin Keegan and Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho to achieve the historic feat at RheinEnergieStadion on Friday.

Keegan scored 17 goals in 32 appearances for Hamburg during the team's 1978/79 title-winning season and Sacho recorded the same number of goals for Borussia Dortmund in 2019/20. The former Spurs ace has taken only 12 matches to shatter the records and next eyes the legendary Robert Lewandowski's 22 goals record before winter break.

Meanwhile, Kane's goal proved the difference at RheinEnergieStadion as Bayern registered a 1-0 win. Three points also boosted the 11-time champions to the top of the points table with 10 wins in 12 matches but they have played a game more than the second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

"It was a really good game for us today. Some people look at the result and might have expected a little more. But it was a fantastic game from everyone," Kane said after the game. "We could have scored three goals in the first half alone. The result was the most important thing. They played a few long balls in the second half, but we defended those too. It never looked dangerous, which is a good sign."

