Football: India draw 1-1 with Nepal in friendly

Thursday, September 02, 2021
     
Anjan Bista scored for Nepal in the 36th minute before Thapa netted one for the visiting side at the Dashrath Stadium.

Kathmandu Updated on: September 02, 2021 20:17 IST
Indian Football Team.

The Indian men's football team played out a 1-1 draw against Nepal in an international friendly on Thursday with Anirudh Thapa finding the equaliser after the hosts grabbed the lead.

Anjan Bista scored for Nepal in the 36th minute before Thapa netted one for the visiting side at the Dashrath Stadium here.

The two teams will play another friendly on September 5.

The matches kick start India's preparations for next month's SAFF Championships in Maldives.

The five-team SAFF Championships will be held from October 3 to October 13 at the National Stadium in Male.

Besides India, the other participating teams are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, hosts Maldives and Nepal.

