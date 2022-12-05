Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup Golden Boot: Mbappe takes giant step with brace as Messi, Giroud, Morata stay in hunt

The race for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot is heating up as we move to the business end of the tournament with Kylian Mbappe taking a two-goal lead over his nearest rivals. The talented youngster is joined by his French teammate Olivier Giroud along with Argentina’s talisman Lionel Messi, Netherlands starlet Cody Gakpo, Englishman Marcus Rashford and Spain’s Alvaro Morata whom all have three goals each to their name.

Mbappe leads the chart

As things stand, France’s Kylian Mbappe is leading the race with five goals after his second brace of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 23-year-old is enjoying the form of his life while having played a pivotal role in his side’s 3-1 win over Poland on Sunday (December 4). Mbappe had earlier scored a brace against Denmark, helping France top Group D. It is worth noting that the Paris Saint-Germain man has already reached the tally of nine World Cup goals and could potentially play three more as the highest scorer’s tag remains in his sight.

Argentina’s great Lionel Messi who is playing in his last FIFA World Cup is also in the conversation having scored three goals in the competition. That tally could have been four had he not missed the penalty against Poland in the final group game. As things stand, Messi could secure the prize asset if he goes on with his impressive form while also looking to guide his nation to their first World Cup in 36 years.

Other names in hat

Along with Messi, Spain’s Alvaro Morata, England duo Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford, Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo and Mabppe ‘s French teammate Olivier Giroud are in contention for the prize bot. Giroud added a third goal to his tally when he scored against Poland on Sunday. The goal for Giroud also sees him being France’s all-time top scorer with 52 strikes to his name, taking over from great Thierry Henry.

Still in contention

While England captain Harry Kane and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo are not in the race, it will be a big mistake if they are discounted. Kane won the 2018 Golden Boot were and only opened his account on Sunday when his English side beat Senegal in the Round of 16. On the flip side, Ronaldo has scored only one goal and will play against Switzerland on Tuesday, if he fancies his chances, the Portugal skipper could yet give a run at the age of 37.

