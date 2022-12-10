FIFA World Cup 2022: Renowned Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl dies during FIFA WC match between ARG & NED

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Grant Wahl dies

FIFA World Cup 2022: United States of America's renowned soccer journalist died early on Saturday while covering the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and the Netherlands. Wahl was seated near the US media in the media tribune when he fell back in his seat. The reporters called for assistance and the emergency services workers responded quickly, but they were informed that Wahl has passed away.

Following the tragedy, the US Soccer federation said, "We could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists. Grant's belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was and will remain, an inspiration to all. Grant made soccer his life's work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us."

Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday on his website that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar. "My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you," Wahl wrote. "What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort." Wahl wrote that he tested negative for COVID-19 and sought treatment for his symptoms.

"I went into the medical clinic at the main media centre today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I'm already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No Bueno," he wrote. Wahl wore a rainbow T-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights to the United States World Cup opener against Wales on Nov. 21 and wrote that security refused him entry and told him to remove the shirt. Gay and lesbian sex is criminalized in Qatar, a conservative Muslim nation.

Wahl wrote he was detained for 25 minutes at Ahmed Bin Ali stadium in Al Rayyan, then was let go by a security commander. Wahl said FIFA apologized to him. U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price tweeted late Friday: "We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Grant Wahl and send our condolences to his family, with whom we have been in close communication. We are engaged with senior Qatari officials to see to it that his family's wishes are fulfilled as expeditiously as possible." Wahl is survived by his wife, Dr Celine Gounder, an associate professor at New York University School of Medicine, attending physician at Bellevue Hospital Center and CBS News contributor

