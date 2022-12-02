Follow us on Image Source : GETTY FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal, Brazil look to seal top spot; Ghana & Switzerland eye R16 berth

The final day of the FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage will see Brazil and Portugal seal the top spot in their respective groups as they take the center stage. With qualification already secured, both teams will probably rest their ace players in order to avoid injuries and suspensions. On the flip side, Ghana and Switzerland will also have their own quest as they look for a place in the last of the FIFA World Cup.

Ghana vs Uruguay

Ghana will take on Uruguay in Group H on Friday knowing that a victory would see them advance to the knockout round of the World Cup alongside Portugal. The Black Stars are currently second in the group, two points ahead of fourth-placed Uruguay, who need to triumph to stand a chance of progressing to the last-16 stage of the tournament in Qatar.

Date: December 2, 2022

Kick-off: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah

South Korea vs Portugal

Already-qualified Portugal will be bidding to secure top spot in Group H when they take on South Korea at the 2022 World Cup on Friday. Fernando Santos's side only need a point to be certain of finishing at the top of the section, while South Korea need to overcome the European nation to stand any chance of progressing to the round of 16.

Date: November 29, 2022

Kick-off: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan

Serbia vs Switzerland

Serbia face Switzerland at Stadium 974 in their final Group G game on Friday, with the Eagles knowing that they need to win to stand any chance of progressing to the knockout stages. A point is likely to be enough for second-placed Nati, as long as Cameroon fail to beat Brazil in the other remaining game in the group.

Date: December 3, 2022

Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Stadium 974 in Doha

Cameroon vs Brazil

Cameroon are faced with the difficult prospect of needing to beat Brazil at the Lusail Iconic Stadium to progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup on Friday. Having picked up just one point from their first two games, the Indomitable Lions must win and hope for either a draw, or for Serbia to beat Switzerland by a one-goal margin in the other game in Group G, while Selecao only need a point to finish top.

Date: December 3, 2022

Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail

Live Streaming Details

All the matches will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 Network while the same can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema App.

