FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: Where and when to watch Denmark vs Tunisia on TV, online in India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kasper Hjulmand, Kasper Schmeichel and Simon Kjaer of Denmark during press conference

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch Denmark vs Tunisia on TV, online in India

The FIFA World Cup 2022 began in Qatar on Sunday. With Ecuador registering a win against Qatar in the opening match from Group A.

The sixth match of the mega event will be played between Denmark and Tunisia , the two teams from Group D. Interestingly, Denmark have never faced a defeat against an African opposition at the FIFA World Cup ever. On the other hand, this is the first time that both teams will face each other in the mega event.

In the edition, 32 teams divided into eight groups will compete against each other for the prestigious trophy. There are 64 matches scheduled for the mega event across eight stadiums in Qatar. It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window.

Here is all you need to know about the live streaming details about the match between Denmark and Tunisia:

When is Denmark and Tunisia match?

The match is scheduled to be played on the 22 of November, Tuesday.

Where will the match between Denmark and Tunisia be held?

The match will be played at the Education City Stadium.

When will the match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Denmark and Tunisia begin?

The match is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the match between Denmark and Tunisia of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India on TV?

The live telecast on TV can be seen on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

Where can we watch the match between Denmark and Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 in India online?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

What are the head-to-head details?

Denmark and Tunisia have had an encounter only once in a friendly match, 20 years ago. At that time, Denmark won 2-1.

What are the rankings?

While Denmark's rank is 10th, Team Tunisia ranks 30th.

Latest Sports News