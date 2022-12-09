FIFA World Cup: Leo Messi's WC dreams on line against Dutch; Neymar starrer Brazil face Croatian challenge

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Argentina and Brazil in action

FIFA World Cup 2022: The Football World Cup 2022 has now entered its Business end of the tournament as the final 8 teams are all set to have a crack at each other. Former World Champions Brazil will be up against a resilient Croatia side, while legendary striker Lionel Messi's Argentina face a litmus test against the Netherlands.

Brazil look to continue good work against Croatia

The Brazilian side has been in decent touch in the tournament. They topped Group G with 2 wins in 3 games. In the round of 16 match, the Seleção's outclassed their Korean opponents by a comfortable margin of 4-1. With the likes of Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr. and Lucas Paquetá peaking at the right time, Brazil are the side to beat in the competition. Meanwhile, the Croatian side is unbeaten in the tournament so far and they have downed the giant killers' Japan in the last 16 in a nail-biter. Their goalkeeper Dominik Livaković starred the other night. The 2018's runners up Croatia have a robust side and cannot be taken lightly.

When and where to watch Croatia vs Brazil Quarterfinal?

Croatia vs Brazil Quarterfinal will be aired live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD. The match can also be streamed on the Jio Cinema app. The contest will be kicked off at 8:30 PM IST on 9th December at the Education City Stadium.

Lionel Messi's WC dreams on the line against Netherlands

After the first contest of the quarterfinals, it will be time for Lionel Messi's Argentina to take the field in the last 8 clash against the Netherlands side. After facing a shock defeat against Saudi Arabia in their tournament opener, Argentina have risen back with their back-to-back wins. They faced Australia in the round of 16 and it took another Messi magic for the La Albiceleste to sail past the Socceroos and set a quarterfinal meet with the Netherlands. The Dutch are unbeaten in the tournament as well and pose a strong defence lineup along with a robust attack. They have faced not-so-big teams in the tournament so far and will be facing an uphill task on Friday.

When and where to watch Argentina vs Netherlands Quarterfinal?

Argentina vs Netherlands Quarterfinal will be aired live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD. The match can also be streamed on the Jio Cinema app. The contest will be kicked off at 12:30 AM IST on 10th December at the Lusail Stadium.

