FIFA World Cup 2022: Big blow for Lionel Messi led Argentina; young strikers ruled out of tournament

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ahead of the much-awaited FIFA World Cup 2022, the Argentina side has been dealt with a major blow as two strikers have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries. Lionel Messi-led Argentina, who are in the hunt for their third World Cup will miss the services of Nicolás González and Joaquín Correa. González injured a muscle during a training session, while Correa suffered Achilles tendinitis in his left leg.

Football Argentina confirmed the news on their social media and wished a speedy recovery for the duo. "The AFA wishes the two footballers a speedy recovery at this time and accompanies their unconditional contribution during this four-year period with a hug," Football Argentina wrote. They added, "After today's training, the player Nicolás González suffered a muscle injury that will leave him out of the World Cup competition. The coaching staff headed by Lionel Scaloni decided to replace him with Ángel Correa, from Atlético de Madrid, who will arrive in Qatar in the coming days to join the delegation."

Ángel Correa and Thiago Almada named replacements

Meanwhile, forwards Ángel Correa and Thiago Almada have been named as replacements for Nicolás González and Joaquín Correa, respectively. Almada plays for Atlanta United and is set to be the first MLS player to play for Argentina in World Cup, according to his club. Correa plays for La Liga club Atlético Madrid. The players are set to join the team in Qatar.

Argentina is placed in Group C of the FIFA World Cup 2022. They will play their first match against Saudi Arabia on 22nd November. Their second match will be against Mexico on 26th November followed by the final group outing against Poland on 30th November

