FIFA Women's World Cup: Where to Watch AUS vs ENG 2nd semi-final, line-ups and all you need to know

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is nearing its climax. The second semi-final between Australia and England is set to be played on Wednesday (August 16). The winner of this match will set the final's date with Spain who have qualified for their first-ever final beating Sweden by 2-1 in the first semi-final. Australia and England both have come a long way in the tournament and the clash is expected to go down the wire.

As for Australia, they won two matches in the group stage beating Republic of Ireland and Canada but lost to Nigeria. In the round of 16, the Women in Yellow breezed past Denmark with a 2-0 margin and then stunned France in the quarter-final in the penalty shootout. Meanwhile, England have been unbeaten right through beating Haiti, Denmark and China in the group stage before winning again Nigeria and Columbia in the knockout rounds.

History is set to be created at the FIFA Women's World Cup this year with Spain being the first-time finalists while Australia and England also vie for their first Women's World Cup final appearance. The long-standing rivals have met each other on five occasions with both teams winning two matches each and one ending in a draw.

Squads:

England: Mary Earps, Lucy Bronze, Niamh Charles, Keira Walsh, Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright, Lauren James, Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Jordan Nobbs, Hannah Hompton, Lotte Wubben Moy, Esme Morgan, Jess Carter, Laura Coombs, Chloe Kelly, Bethany England, Katie Zelem, Ellie Roebuck, Katie Robinson, Alessia Russo

Australia: Mackenzie Arnold, Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Alex Chidiac, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Katrina Gorry, Charlotte Grant, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Sam Kerr, Aivi Luik, Teagan Micah, Courtney Nevin, Clare Polkinghorne, Hayley Raso, Kyah Simon, Emily Van Egmond, Cortnee Vine, Clare Wheeler, Lydia Williams, Tameka Yallop

Where to Watch

DD Sports has the right of live telecast of the Australia vs England semi-final of FIFA World Cup while live streaming will be available on Fancode. The match is set to start on 3:30 PM IST.

