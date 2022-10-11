FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Jharkhand administration gifts TV to Indian captain's family ahead of opener

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand presents gift.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup is set to be kicked off in India on Tuesday. The mega event is being hosted by India and the fans are excited to watch the young Indian women in action. Ahead of the tournament opener on 11th October, the Jharkhand administration has presented a gift to the Indian skipper Astam Oraon's family.

Oraon belongs to a remote village in the Gumla district in Jharkhand. The Gumla district administration provided a TV set and an inverter to the family so that they can watch their daughter lead India against some of the renowned football nations.

The Deputy Commissioner's office tweeted photos of the TV being presented to the family. It wrote, "All set: Ashtam for the match. And, their family and villagers for the viewership (TV & inverter provided)."

India, who are hosting the tournament are the automatic qualifier for the mega tournament. The Indian women are in Group A of the tournament and will lock horns against the USA on the opening day at 8 PM at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. However, two matches will be played on the opening day ahead of India's clash. Morocco U-17 will lock horns against the Brazil U-17 side in Kalinga Stadium at 4:30 PM, while Chile and New Zealand will face each other at 4:30 PM in Fatorda Stadium in Goa. After playing against the USA, India will play against Morocco and Brazil on the 14th and 17th of October, respectively.

India's squad for World Cup:

Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda, Astam Oraon(captain), Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam, Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh, Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey.

