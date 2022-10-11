IND vs SA 3rd ODI: South Africa set new record in series decider as Miller leads charge

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES South Africa team has set new record in 3rd ODI against India.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: India and South Africa locked horns in the third and final ODI of the series in Delhi on Tuesday. The series is locked at 1-1 after two ODIs and the third ODI will decide who prevails in the series. Notably, the South Africa team made a new record in the match when David Miller walked out for the toss.

The South African team was led by regular skipper Temba Bavuma in the first ODI, while Keshav Maharaj was handed the charge in the second ODI. Now as David Miller leads the Proteas, the South African team has become the first team in the history of ODI cricket to field three different captains in a three-match ODI series.

Bavuma played in the first match, while he was rested in the next match as he was not well. Notably, Maharaj was also rested in the final ODI as he was not well on the morning of the match. India opted to bowl after winning the toss. The Indian team remained unchanged, while the visitors made three changes to the team. Along with Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell have missed. Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi were included in the team.

The third match is the series decider. South Africa won the first match by 9 runs, while the Indian team belted the second contest by 7 wickets.

Teams for 3rd ODI

India's Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa's Playing XI

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller(c), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

