IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan and Co. gear up to embrace Proteas challenge in series decider

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: The Indian cricket team will take on the South African side on Tuesday in the series decider 3rd ODI. The match is set to be played at the Arun Jaitley stadium in the national capital- Delhi. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video of the Indian team reaching Delhi.

India played their second match in Ranchi and have reached to play the final ODI in Delhi. In a video shared by BCCI, Indian players can be seen traveling to Delhi. Dhawan and Co. are seen leaving their team hotel in Ranchi where the fans have gathered to bid goodbye to the cricket stars. They then board the bus and took the flight to Delhi.

The Indian cricket team which is taking on the Proteas is a young Indian team as the senior team is currently in Australia to play in the T20 World Cup. The series is currently leveled at 1-1. India lost the first match by a narrow margin of 9 runs. Sanju Samson played a brilliant knock but India fell short. However, the men in blue then made a comeback in the second match, where they won by 7 wickets. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan starred for India. Iyer smashed a ton, while Kishan made a brilliant 93 to help India chase 279.

It's now all down to the final ODI, where both teams will be looking to put their best foot forward to clinch the series. Also, the rain Gods could intervene in the match as Delhi's weather has been rainy in the past few days. As per AccuWeather, there is still nearly a 40% chance of precipitation in the morning and afternoon. However, the rain prediction in the evening is minimal.

